Hamas says it killed 3 Israeli soldiers in northern Gaza attack

Palestinian resistance group Hamas said Tuesday that it killed three Israeli soldiers in clashes in the northern Gaza Strip.

The group's armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, said its fighters killed three soldiers at "point-blank range" and destroyed a personnel carrier in the Jabalia refugee camp.

According to the statement, Israeli helicopters were seen evacuating dead and injured soldiers from the site.

The group also said in a separate statement that it had detonated a house in central Jabalia when 11 soldiers were inside, saying soldiers were killed and injured in the attack.

There was no comment from the Israeli army on the claim.

Israel has continued a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip that has killed more than 45,000 people, the majority of whom are women and children, since a Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023.

Last month, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel is also facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.



















