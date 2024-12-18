Fall of Assad’s regime should be welcomed: UK premier

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer again expressed the UK's commitment Wednesday to support a peaceful transition in Syria following the collapse of the Bashar Assad regime.

"The fall of Assad's brutal regime is to be welcomed, and should be welcomed, but we must be cautious about what comes next. We've provided £50 million ($63.56 million) of extra support to vulnerable Syrians," Starmer told lawmakers at the House of Commons. "I've spoken to G7 leaders to work towards a Syrian government that respects international law, universal human rights and protects all citizens across all sectors."

G7 leaders agreed Friday that Syria's territorial integrity, independence and sovereignty must be respected throughout the transition process.

Discussing the unfolding situation in Syria after the virtual G7 meeting, Starmer said the priority should be the safety of the Syrian people while supporting a political transition that leads to credible, inclusive and non-sectarian governance on behalf of all Syrians.

A statement from his office noted that all leaders agreed that Syria's territorial integrity, independence and sovereignty must be respected throughout the transition process and in the future.

The remarks about territorial integrity came amid an Israeli grab of the buffer zone in Syrian territory.

Immediately following the fall of the Assad regime on Dec. 8, the Israeli army captured the buffer zone in the occupied Golan Heights, shortly after Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu announced the collapse of a UN-monitored disengagement agreement with Damascus.

The Israeli army mounted hundreds of airstrikes against military bases, air defense stations and intelligence headquarters, as well as long- and short-range missile depots and unconventional weapon stockpiles across Syria.

Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power in Syria since 1963.