2 injured in Israeli drone strike in Lebanon amid continued cease-fire violations

Two people were injured in an Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon on Tuesday, in the latest violation of a cease-fire deal between the two sides, Lebanese media said.

The strike targeted a vehicle in the town of Majdal Zoun in Tyre district, the state news agency NNA reported.

Lebanon has reported nearly 250 Israeli violations, including the killing of 30 people and injury of 36 others, since the cease-fire deal came into force on Nov. 27.

Under the cease-fire terms, Israel is required to withdraw its forces south of the Blue Line - a de facto border - in phases, while the Lebanese army is to deploy in southern Lebanon within 60 days.

The U.S. and France are responsible for overseeing the agreement's implementation, but details on enforcement mechanisms are unclear.

Over 4,000 people have been killed and more than 16,600 injured in Israeli attacks in Lebanon, and over 1 million others have been displaced since October 2023, according to Lebanese health authorities.





















