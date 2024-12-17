Egyptian president stresses urgent need for Gaza cease-fire, calls for prisoner exchange

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Tuesday emphasized the urgent need for a cease-fire in Gaza and called for a hostage exchange and unimpeded humanitarian aid to the besieged territory.

His comments came during a phone call with President of the Greek Cypriot administration Nikos Christodoulides amid Egyptian-Qatari efforts to broker a cease-fire and prisoner exchange agreement between Hamas and Israel.

Sisi called for "swift action to establish a cease-fire, facilitate the exchange of hostages and detainees-including Palestinian prisoners and Israeli captives-and ensure unrestricted access for humanitarian aid to Gaza residents," the Egyptian presidency said in a statement.

Earlier on Tuesday, Egyptian media reported that Cairo and Doha were making intensive efforts to reach a deal between Hamas and Israel.

Hamas said Tuesday that talks held in Doha to reach a cease-fire and prisoner swap deal with Israel were "positive and serious."

"Reaching a cease-fire and prisoner exchange agreement is possible if the (Israeli) occupation stops imposing new conditions," it added in a brief statement.

Israel has continued a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip that has killed more than 45,000 people, the majority of whom are women and children, since a Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023.

Last month, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel is also facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.





















