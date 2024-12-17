Egypt, Qatar making ‘intensive efforts’ to reach Gaza deal: Egyptian media

Internally displaced Palestinians inspect destroyed tents inside Al Dura stadium following an Israeli air strike in the west of Deir al-Balah town, central Gaza Strip, 15 December 2024. (EPA File Photo)

Egypt and Qatar are exerting "intensive efforts" with Hamas and Israel to reach a cease-fire agreement in the Gaza Strip, Egyptian media said on Tuesday.

The state-affiliated Al-Qahera News channel said Cairo and Doha are "strenuously working with all parties to reach a cease-fire in Gaza," without providing further details.

On Monday, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said that a cease-fire and prisoner swap deal was about to be reached with Hamas.

"We are closer than ever to a significant deal," Army Radio quoted Katz as saying during a closed meeting of the Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Security Committee.

In recent days, Israeli media have reported "progress" in indirect negotiations with Hamas aimed at reaching an agreement.

Mediation efforts led by the U.S., Egypt, and Qatar to reach a cease-fire in Gaza have so far failed due to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's refusal to halt the war.

Israel has continued a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip that has killed more than 45,000 people, the majority of whom are women and children, since a Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023.

Last month, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

