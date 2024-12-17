10 Palestinians killed in Israeli strike on home in Gaza City amid ongoing genocide

At least 10 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a home in Gaza City on Tuesday, as the Israeli genocidal war on Gaza continues unabated.

The airstrike was conducted in the Al-Daraj neighborhood, a medical source told Anadolu.

The Gaza Civil Defense said that body parts and charred remains of the victims were brought to the hospital.

In the northern Gaza Strip, an Israeli drone targeted the Kamal Adwan Hospital, in the Beit Lahia Project area, causing a fire in one of the hospital buildings, according to eyewitnesses.

They added that the Israeli army placed booby-trapped robots and other explosives around the hospital.

On Monday evening, an Israeli army drone struck the hospital's power generators, causing a power outage in the hospital and causing damage in its intensive care unit.

Since Oct. 5, Israel has launched a large-scale ground operation in northern Gaza to allegedly prevent Palestinian resistance group Hamas from regrouping. Palestinians, however, accuse Israel of seeking to occupy the area and forcibly displace its residents.

Since then, no sufficient humanitarian aid, including food, medicine, and fuel, was allowed into the area, leaving the remaining population there on the verge of imminent famine.

The onslaught was the latest episode in a brutal Israeli war on the Gaza Strip that has killed more than 45,000 people, mostly women and children, since Oct. 7, 2023.

On Nov. 21, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on Gaza.