SYRIAS LATAKIA PORT CLEANUP NEARS COMPLETION, REOPENING SET FOR NEXT WEEK

Cleanup efforts at Latakia Port, which was heavily damaged in an Israeli airstrike targeting Syria's naval fleet on Dec. 9, are nearing completion, according to a footage by Anadolu.

The port is expected to reopen next week.

The interim Syrian government began the restoration work following the strike, which left much of the port in ruins.

Crews have been working to clear shipwrecks and debris, preparing the port to resume operations.

Anadolu captured aerial footage showing the current state of the port and remnants of the former regime's naval vessels destroyed in the attack.

ISRAELI STRIKES FOLLOWING FALL OF ASSAD REGIME



In the 48 hours following the collapse of the Assad regime, the Israeli military conducted extensive airstrikes across hundreds of locations in Syria, targeting key military infrastructure and capabilities.

Simultaneously, Israeli forces advanced into Syrian territory beyond the buffer zone in the Golan Heights, approaching within 25 kilometers of the capital, Damascus.

The Israeli government has justified these actions, citing concerns that weapons left behind by the fallen regime's military could pose a threat if utilized by the newly established Syrian authorities.























