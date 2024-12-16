Italy hopes Syria’s transition will be peaceful, says foreign minister

Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said Monday he is worried about the current situation in Syria, hoping the transition in the country will unfold in a peaceful way.

"We are very worried for Syria. The fall of the regime is an historical turn," Tajani said in a wide-ranging speech to Italian ambassadors gathered in Rome. "[I hope] that the transition will continue on a peaceful path and safeguarding the rights of minorities, starting with the Christian one."

He added that Italy "is working with the United Nations and our partners for a united country, which must not fall prey to extremism."

The UN's Syria envoy Geir Pedersen urged an inclusive Syrian transition based on a nine-year-old Security Council resolution in a meeting with the commander of Syria's new administration Ahmed al-Sharaa on Sunday.

Anti-regime group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) led by Sharaa has emerged as the ruling power in Syria after toppling Bashar al-Assad just over a week ago.

Tajani said he will discuss with the foreign ministers of the U.S., France, Germany and UK about the situation in Syria, in a meeting of the so-called Quint group on Tuesday.

Bashar al-Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus on Dec. 8, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963.

He added that the G-7 will issue this afternoon a statement condemning North Korea's support of Russia, by participating "in the military operations against Ukraine."