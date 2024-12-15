UN envoy to Syria arrives in Damascus to advance country’s political process

The UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir O. Pedersen arrived in Damascus on Sunday to engage in discussions aimed at advancing the political process and addressing the challenges facing the war-torn country.

"The change we're now seeing after the fall of the Assad regime has been immense, creating great hopes, but there are many challenges still ahead," he said upon his arrival according to the official website of the Office of the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Syria (OSES).

Pedersen's visit comes at a pivotal time for Syria. The official emphasized the need for an inclusive Syrian-led political process.

"This process needs to be led by the Syrians themselves," he said, adding that international support remains crucial in facilitating the path forward.

One of the immediate challenges Pedersen identified is re-establishing state institutions to ensure the delivery of basic services, law and order, and security.

"It is extremely important to get state institutions functioning effectively," he noted.

He also stressed the urgency of addressing Syria's humanitarian crisis.

"We need to ensure increased and immediate humanitarian assistance for the people in Syria and for all refugees who wish to return," he said, describing this as a critical step.

Economic recovery was another focal point of his remarks.

He called for measures to spur Syria's reconstruction efforts, including an orderly process to lift sanctions imposed by countries such as the US and members of the EU: "We need to see sanctions lifted quickly to rally efforts for rebuilding Syria."

Justice and accountability for crimes committed during the conflict were underscored as essential components of Syria's recovery.

"A credible justice system is needed to ensure accountability and prevent acts of revenge," Pedersen emphasized.

During his briefing, the UN envoy highlighted a unified willingness from Syrians within and outside the country to support rebuilding efforts.

"I have been contacted by a wide range of Syrians from across Syria and abroad, all expressing readiness to help," he said, citing positive momentum from recent discussions in the Jordanian province of Aqaba.

The UN official is scheduled to meet with Syrian authorities and other stakeholders during his visit, with further updates expected following these engagements.

"I look forward to continuing my discussions here and organizing a bigger event to outline the way forward," he concluded.

The visit marks a crucial step in revitalizing efforts to secure a sustainable and peaceful resolution to Syria's protracted crisis.

Bashar al-Assad, who ruled Syria with an iron fist for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia on Dec. 8 after anti-regime groups seized control of Damascus. The takeover came after Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) fighters captured key cities across the country in a swift offensive that lasted less than two weeks.













