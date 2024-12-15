Syrians in Türkiye continue returning to their homeland after fall of Assad regime

Syrians who sought refuge in Türkiye during the 13-year civil war in their homeland continue returning to Syria, following the fall of the decades-long Baath regime.

After the completion of border procedures, the returnees are allowed to cross into Syria through the border gates in Türkiye's southeastern province of Hatay.

Women and children are given priority, and staff members engage closely with children while their families complete the necessary processes.

At the Cilvegozu border gate, some gendarmerie officers were seen flying kites with children.

Relief organizations led by the Turkish Red Crescent are distributing hot soup and refreshments to both families and staff in the area.

In addition to Cilvegozu, Syrians also use Yayladagi and Zeytindali border gates to return home, carrying their belongings in plastic bags or wheelbarrows.

Mobile service units of the Directorate General of Migration Management stationed at the border crossings help speed up the departure processes.

Muhammed Muhammed, 29, who was waiting in line at the Cilvegozu border gate, told reporters that is returning to his hometown, Aleppo, after staying in Türkiye for 10 years.

Expressing gratitude to the country for sheltering them during difficult times, he said: "We will rebuild our country together."

"We are deeply thankful to Türkiye for hosting us; we will never forget this kindness and will repay it one day," he said, adding: "Turks are our siblings; they have a special place in our hearts and have done so much good for us."

Bashar Assad, who ruled Syria with an iron fist for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia on Dec. 8 after anti-regime groups seized control of Damascus. The takeover came after Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) fighters captured key cities across the country in a swift offensive that lasted less than two weeks.







