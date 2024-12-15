Netanyahu pushing Israel toward civil war: Ex-defense minister

Former Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday of fueling the risk of civil war in Israel.

"Has Netanyahu decided to spark a civil war?" Lieberman, the leader of Yisrael Beiteinu Party, said on his X account.

"It is impossible to fight against Iran, the Supreme Court, and the Attorney General simultaneously," he added.

His accusation came as the ruling coalition discussed plans to advance a controversial judicial reform scheme and dismiss Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara.

Lieberman called for a halt to "Jewish infighting" and urged the government to focus on external threats.

"Pushing for a draft-dodging law, attempting to seize control of the Supreme Court, and dismissing the Attorney General are leading Israeli society to the brink of unprecedented collapse and internal conflict," he warned.

Lieberman pointed out multiple crises facing Israel, including hostages still held in Gaza, an ongoing conflict in Syria, the fragile position of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, and Iran's continued uranium enrichment efforts.

"Instead of addressing these challenges, this government is choosing to ignite civil war," he said.

"Netanyahu is sacrificing the state to preserve his coalition. This madness must stop."

Netanyahu claims the judicial reform plan aims to "balance the powers" between the legislative, executive, and judicial branches. However, critics argue that it undermines Israel's democracy and could lead to a dictatorship.

The reform has sparked massive protests throughout Israel in 2023.

Israel has continued a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip that has killed more than 44,900 victims, mostly women and children, since a Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023.

Last month, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former defense chief Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on Gaza.









