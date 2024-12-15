Lebanese Druze leader congratulates HTS head on fall of Assad regime

 Contact Us
Walid Jumblatt congratulated HTS leader Abu Mohammad al-Jolani on the fall of the Assad regime, praising the Syrian people's victory. They agreed to uphold Syria's unity and plan to meet soon in Damascus.

Published December 15,2024
Lebanese Druze leader Walid Jumblatt congratulated Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) leader Abu Mohammad al-Jolani late Saturday on the fall of the Assad regime, according to Lebanon's NNA news agency.

Jumblatt, a former Progressive Socialist Party leader, praised al-Jolani in a telephone call and the victory of the Syrian people against the oppressive regime, and their freedom after 54 years of suffering.

Al-Jolani and Jumblatt agreed on their commitment to Syria's territorial integrity and rejected plans to divide the country.

They also emphasized the importance of building a new, inclusive Syria and agreed to meet soon in Damascus.