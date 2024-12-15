Lebanese Druze leader congratulates HTS head on fall of Assad regime

Lebanese Druze leader Walid Jumblatt congratulated Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) leader Abu Mohammad al-Jolani late Saturday on the fall of the Assad regime, according to Lebanon's NNA news agency.

Jumblatt, a former Progressive Socialist Party leader, praised al-Jolani in a telephone call and the victory of the Syrian people against the oppressive regime, and their freedom after 54 years of suffering.

Al-Jolani and Jumblatt agreed on their commitment to Syria's territorial integrity and rejected plans to divide the country.

They also emphasized the importance of building a new, inclusive Syria and agreed to meet soon in Damascus.