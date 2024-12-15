Israeli army conducts raids in West Bank

The Israeli army carried out raids late Saturday across the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian news agency, Wafa.

Military forces raided Nablus, Ramallah and Hebron using tear gas against Palestinians, it said

In Ramallah's Barka village, soldiers stormed a house and sealed off the village's entrances and exits.

Israeli settlers, meanwhile, attacked Palestinian-owned vehicles in Ramallah and assaulted a Palestinian in Salfit, injuring the victim, who was taken to a hospital for treatment.