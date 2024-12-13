Israel blocks UN aid convoy to Gaza hospital amid escalating crisis

The Israeli army blocked a UN convoy carrying fuel and medical supplies meant to support the Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza amid ongoing hostilities, the hospital's director said Thursday.

In a video statement, Hussam Abu Safiya said that the World Health Organization (WHO) delegation informed us that the Israeli army denied entry to a convoy carrying critical fuel and medical supplies, forcing it to return to southern Gaza.

Highlighting the dire situation, he said: "There is a severe shortage of medical supplies needed to treat the injuries arriving at the hospital. We are operating at a minimum capacity with limited resources."

"Daily operations occur under constant bombing, threats, and fear, with shrapnel landing in hospital sections due to nearby strikes," Abu Safiya added.

The hospital director called on the international community to protect health care facilities and ensure the delivery of essential medical supplies.

Since Oct. 5, Israel has launched a large-scale ground operation in northern Gaza to allegedly prevent the Palestinian resistance group Hamas from regrouping. Palestinians, however, accuse Israel of seeking to occupy the area and forcibly displace its residents.

Since then, almost no humanitarian aid, including food, medicine, and fuel, has been allowed into the area, leaving the remaining population in the area on the verge of famine.

Nearly 4,000 people have since been killed in northern Gaza, according to Palestinian health authorities.


















