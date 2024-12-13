4 more Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City

At least four more Palestinians were killed and several others in Israeli airstrikes that targeted a house and a group of people in Gaza City on Friday evening.

A medical source told Anadolu that three Palestinians were killed and five others injured when Israeli jets bombed a house in the Zeitoun neighborhood in southeastern Gaza City.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that medical teams and residents of the neighborhood are looking for missing people under the rubble of the targeted building.

In another airstrike targeting a group of people in Al-Sabra neighborhood, southern Gaza City, one Palestinian was killed and three others were injured, according to a local source.

Israel has launched a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip that has killed nearly 44,900 victims, mostly women and children, since Oct. 7, 2023.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants last month for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on Gaza.



















