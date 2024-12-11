Israeli strike kills 4, injures 16 as Palestinians flee central Gaza after evacuation order

At least four Palestinians were killed and 16 others injured in an Israeli airstrike in the central Gaza Strip on Wednesday, medics said.

In a statement, Al-Awda Hospital said the bodies of four people were transferred to the facility, while 16 others were injured in Israeli bombardment in the Nuseirat refugee camp.

The attack came as hundreds of Palestinians were forcibly displaced from the Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza after an Israeli evacuation order.

Families fled on foot toward the western part of central Gaza and the southern city of Khan Younis, carrying only basic belongings and blankets, according to an Anadolu correspondent.

The displacement followed an Israeli military order for civilians to evacuate their areas in the camp citing rocket fire from the area.

Israel has launched a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip that has killed over 44,800 people, mostly women and children, since a Hamas attack on Oct. 7 last year.

Last month, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on Gaza.























