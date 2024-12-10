Jordan’s king urges coordinated efforts to secure Syria, end Gaza war

Jordan's King Abdullah II called Tuesday for coordinated international efforts to safeguard Syria's security following the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime.

This came during phone calls the monarch received from NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and European Council President António Costa to discuss regional developments, particularly the situation in Syria.

King Abdullah emphasized the need for unified international efforts to ensure stability in Syria and protect its citizens during the country's transitional period, the royal court said in a statement.

Assad fled to Russia where he was granted asylum after anti-regime groups took control of the capital Damascus on Sunday, marking the collapse of the bloody Baath Party regime, which had been in power in Syria since 1963.

As for Gaza, the monarch called for an immediate end to the Israeli war on the Palestinian territory. He also urged intensified efforts to sustain the cease-fire in Lebanon, highlighting the necessity of achieving a comprehensive de-escalation to promote security and stability across the Middle East.

"These steps are critical for ensuring lasting peace and prosperity for the region and its people," he added.

Israel has launched a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip that has killed nearly 44,800 people, mostly women and children, since a Hamas attack on Oct. 7 last year.

Last month, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on Gaza.



















