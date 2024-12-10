Israeli airstrike on home kills 7 Palestinians in central Gaza

Seven Palestinians, including a woman and three children, on Tuesday morning were killed and others injured in an Israeli airstrike that struck a home in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

In a statement, the Civil Defense said its rescue teams removed the bodies of seven people killed in an Israeli airstrike on a home for the "Khalifa" family in the Nuseirat refugee camp.

A medical source in the Al-Awda Hospital said the victims, including a woman and three children, along with the other injured, arrived at the hospital.

The Israeli airstrike completely destroyed the home and severely damaged the surrounding buildings, eyewitnesses told Anadolu.

Israel has launched a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip that has killed nearly 44,800 people, mostly women and children, since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7 last year.

Last month, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on Gaza.