Biden backs Syrian-led transition under UN auspices

US President Joe Biden expressed support for a Syrian-led transition under UN auspices during a phone call Monday with Jordan's King Abdullah II, said the White House.

Biden stressed the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 2254 and reiterated US support for Jordan's stability and its critical role in de-escalating tensions across the Middle East.

The discussions included Gaza, with Biden calling for the acceleration of humanitarian aid and emphasizing the need to finalize the cease-fire and hostage release agreement.

He also highlighted the US commitment to combating Daesh, referencing recent strikes against key figures of the terror group in eastern Syria.

King Abdullah emphasized protecting Syria's security and citizens while advocating for swift actions to stabilize the region.

He also called for intensified global efforts to halt the war in Gaza and ensure uninterrupted aid flow and for working to ensure the success of the cease-fire in Lebanon.

Highlighting concerns over the violence committed by illegal Israeli settlers in the West Bank and violations of holy sites in Jerusalem, he warned of escalating tensions.

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to collaboration, agreeing to maintain regular communication to address regional challenges.







