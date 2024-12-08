TERRORIST GROUP PKK/YPG PREVENTING PEOPLE FROM RETURNING TO THEIR HOMES IN SYRIAS AFRIN

The Barzani Charity Foundation, based in Iraq's Kurdish Regional Government (KRG), has delivered humanitarian assistance to families returning to Afrin, while the PKK/YPG terrorist group has prevented civilians from returning, local sources said on Saturday.

The foundation said in a statement that 839 families have returned to Afrin, with another 1,500 expected to follow. The organization is providing medical services, basic supplies, and food assistance to returning families.

However, according to local sources, the PKK/YPG is preventing families from returning to Afrin and forcibly relocating them to the Tel Rifaat and Shahba regions before attempting to move them to Tabqa, Manbij, and Raqqa.

Families from Afrin have reportedly endured harsh living conditions in camps for the past seven years and now want to return home. However, the PKK/YPG terrorists are preventing them from doing so.

The terror group is spreading disinformation through its affiliated media outlets, claiming that the lives of those returning to Afrin are at risk, forcing Afrin residents to go to Manbij and Raqqa.

After a period of relative calm, clashes between Assad regime forces and anti-regime groups reignited on Nov. 27 in rural areas west of Aleppo, a major city in northern Syria.

Over 10 days, opposition forces launched a lightning offensive, capturing key cities and then, on Sunday, the capital, Damascus. The rapid advance, supported by defecting military units, led to the collapse of the Assad regime after 13 years of civil war.