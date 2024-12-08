Pakistan supports sovereignty, territorial integrity of Syria

Pakistan said on Sunday that it has always supported Syria's unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, adding, "There is no change in our principled position."

Reacting to the Ba'ath Party's 61-year rule, which ended with the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry spokesperson said in a statement that Pakistani nationals are safe in Syria but advised to exercise caution.

Pakistan's Embassy in Syria is open for assistance and advice, it added.

"As of now, Damascus Airport is closed. Our embassy remains in contact with stranded Pakistani nationals," the spokesperson said, adding that the ministry helps them return once the airport opens.

After a period of relative calm, clashes between Assad regime forces and anti-regime groups reignited on Nov. 27 in rural areas west of Aleppo, a major city in northern Syria.

Over 10 days, opposition forces launched a lightning offensive, capturing key cities and then, on Sunday, the capital Damascus. The rapid advance, supported by defecting military units, led to the collapse of the Assad regime after 13 years of civil war.