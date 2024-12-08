Iran says Syria’s future should be decided by Syrians without foreign interference

Iran said Sunday that the Syrian people should decide the future of their country without foreign interference.

In a statement, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said it's closely monitoring developments in Syria, hours after Syrian President Bashar al-Assad fled Damascus after anti-regime groups seized control of the capital early Sunday, marking the collapse of the Baath Party regime, which had been in power in Syria since 1963.

The ministry said Iran respects "Syria's unity, national sovereignty, and territorial integrity," stressing that decisions about the country's future must be made by the Syrian people "without any destructive interference or external imposition."

It called for the "immediate cessation of military conflicts, prevention of terrorist activities, and the initiation of national dialogue involving all segments of Syrian society to establish an inclusive governance structure that represents all Syrians."

"In this critical period of Syria's history, ensuring the security of all Syrian citizens and foreign nationals, preserving the sanctity of religious sites, and safeguarding diplomatic and consular facilities in accordance with international legal principles are of utmost importance," it added.

The ministry emphasized the "deep historical roots" of the relationship between Iran and Syria, hoping that this bond "will continue with a wise and forward-looking approach" based on "mutual interests and adherence to international legal obligations."

"The Islamic Republic of Iran, emphasizing Syria's role as an important and influential country in West Asia, will spare no effort to help establish security and stability in Syria," the statement said.

"To this end, it will continue consultations with all influential parties, especially those in the region," it added.

Iran will "adopt appropriate approaches and positions as necessary" based on the "actions and conduct of key players in Syria's political and security landscape," the ministry said.

Iran was one of the closest allies of the Assad regime in the region, and the two countries shared close political and trade ties.