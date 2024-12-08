'Historic change' in Syria offers opportunities with risks, says European Commission head

The president of the European Commission on Sunday welcomed the fall of Assad regime, saying that the new development offers opportunities but "is not without risks."

"The cruel Assad dictatorship has collapsed. This historic change in the region offers opportunities but is not without risks," Ursula von der Leyen wrote on X.

She noted that they are engaging with European and regional leaders and monitoring developments.

"Europe is ready to support safeguarding national unity and rebuilding a Syrian state that protects all minorities," added von der Leyen.

Over 10 days, opposition forces launched a lightning offensive, capturing key cities and then, on Sunday, the capital Damascus. The rapid advance, supported by defecting military units, led to the collapse of the Assad regime after 13 years of civil war.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Assad decided to step down and leave Syria without saying where he traveled.