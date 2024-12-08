EU, major powers call for unity, stability in Syria after Assad regime’s fall

The EU and major European powers on Sunday called for unity and stability in Syria after decades-old Assad regime's fall.

"The end of Assad's dictatorship is a positive and long-awaited development," said the EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas on X.

Arguing that the fall of Assad regime also showed the weakness of Iran and Russia, the regime's supporters, she added, "Our priority is to ensure security in the region. I will work with all the constructive partners, in Syria and in the region."

Also commenting on the development, France called it "a historic day."

"The Syrians have suffered too much. Bashar al-Assad leaves a country drained of blood, emptied of a large part of its population who were forced into exile, were massacred, tortured, and bombed with chemical weapons by the regime and its allies. France pays tribute to all the victims of this regime," the statement by French Foreign Ministry said.

Paris urged the Syrians to seize the moment to heal divisions and build a peaceful future, emphasizing the importance of unity and reconciliation.

Speaking to Sky News, UK deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner said, "What we need to see is a political resolution in line with the UN resolutions. We need to see civilians and infrastructure protected, far too many people have lost their lives, we need stability in that region."

Also commenting, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz welcomed the fall of Bashar al-Assad, pointing out that his regime's brutal oppression had claimed hundreds of thousands of lives, forced millions to flee Syria, with many finding refuge in Germany.

He said, "The end of Assad's rule over Syria is therefore good news. What matters now is that law and order are quickly restored in Syria. All religious communities, all minorities must enjoy protection now and in the future."

Similarly, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on X called for an inclusive political process in Syria following the collapse of the Assad regime, stressing the need to protect ethnic and religious minorities.

"The people of Syria deserve a better future. They have been through terrible things. An entire generation has grown up under the threat of constant displacement, war, hardship and humanitarian deprivation," she added.

Moreover, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani made an appeal to the parties for the protection of civilians and minorities, as reported by public broadcaster RAI.

He also stressed the need to avoid a new migration crisis which could be caused by instability in Syria.

"We are waiting for the Doha meeting to make progress towards a political solution," Tajani added.