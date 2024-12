Air strikes targeted a bridge on a road linking the Syrian cities of Homs and Hama, a war monitor said Friday, an attempt to secure Homs after anti-regime groups captured Hama this week.

"Fighter jets executed several airstrikes, targeting Al-Rastan bridge on Homs-Hama highway linking Homs and Hama cities, as well as attacking positions around the bridge, attempting to cut off the road between Hama and Homs and secure Homs city," Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.