WHO evacuates 11 cancer patients from Gaza to Jordan

The World Health Organization (WHO) has evacuated 11 children requiring cancer treatment from Gaza to Jordan amid calls for increased medical aid.

Accompanied by 20 companions, these patients are among thousands in the region who urgently need medical care outside the war-torn enclave, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on X late Tuesday.

Tedros emphasized the critical need for expanded medical evacuations, urging all available corridors to be utilized to ensure the safe transfer of patients requiring life-saving treatment.

"Thousands of patients across Gaza still need medical evacuations for life-saving medical care," he stated, adding that "peace is the best medicine."

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza has severely strained health care services, leaving many patients unable to access the urgent medical care they need.

Israel has launched a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip following a Hamas attack last October, killing more than 44,500 people, most of them women and children, and injuring nearly 106,000.

The second year of the genocide in Gaza has drawn growing international condemnation, with officials and institutions labeling the attacks and blocking of aid deliveries as a deliberate attempt to destroy a population.

On Nov. 21, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

