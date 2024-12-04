Hamas claims to have killed 2 Israeli soldiers in northern Gaza

Palestinian resistance group Hamas claimed Wednesday to have killed two Israeli soldiers in an attack in the northern Gaza Strip.

The group's armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, said its snipers shot dead two Israeli soldiers in central Jabalia in northern Gaza.

The group said its fighters also targeted a personnel carrier and three Merkava tanks with anti-tank shells and an explosive device in the towns of Jabalia and Beit Lahia.

There was no comment yet from the Israeli army on the claim.

Since Oct. 5, Israel has launched a large-scale ground operation in northern Gaza to allegedly prevent Hamas from regrouping. Palestinians, however, accuse Israel of seeking to occupy the area and forcibly displace its residents.

Since then, no humanitarian aid, including food, medicine and fuel, has been allowed into the area, leaving most of the population there-currently estimated at 80,000-on the verge of famine.

More than 3,500 people have since been reported dead and missing, according to local health authorities.

The onslaught was the latest episode in Israel's genocidal war on the Gaza Strip that has killed more than 44,500 people, mostly women and children, since Oct. 7, 2023.

Last month, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its deadly war on Gaza.





















