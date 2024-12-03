 Contact Us
News Middle East US 'outraged' by killing of Save the Children worker in Gaza, calls for Israel to investigate

US 'outraged' by killing of Save the Children worker in Gaza, calls for Israel to investigate

The US State Department voiced outrage Tuesday at the reported killing of a Save the Children aid worker in the Gaza Strip last weekend. "We are outraged, and we are wanting more information about this incident. We are concerned by that reported strike that killed the Save the Children aid worker in Khan Younis," spokesman Vedant Patel said at a news conference.

Reuters MIDDLE EAST
Published December 03,2024
Subscribe
US OUTRAGED BY KILLING OF SAVE THE CHILDREN WORKER IN GAZA, CALLS FOR ISRAEL TO INVESTIGATE

The United States on Tuesday urged Israel to investigate allegations its airstrikes have killed aid workers in Gaza, State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said, expressing outrage over the recent killing of a Save the Children staffer.

Asked about the killing of 39-year-old Ahmad Faisal Isleem Al-Qadi in an airstrike on Saturday in Khan Younis, Patel said Washington was seeking more information about the death.

"We are outraged, and we are wanting more information about this incident," Patel said.

"The IDF needs to provide additional information about this incident," he added, referring to the Israel Defense Forces. "We urge Israel to thoroughly and transparently investigate actions like these and take appropriate action in their system."