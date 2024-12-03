Residents of Syria’s Tel Rifaat region return to liberated homes

Residents of Syria's Tel Rifaat region displaced by the PKK/YPG terrorist organization during its occupation of the area are now returning to their districts, which were liberated the previous day under Operation Dawn of Freedom launched by the Syrian National Army (SNA) against Syrian regime forces.

The SNA is taking measures to ensure the safe return of civilians by addressing the presence of tunnels and traps in the central part of the region.

Some of the displaced residents shared their feelings with Anadolu.

Ahmet Said expressed his joy, saying: "Is there anything better than returning to one's home and land? Thank God we are back after 10 years."

Cemal Kapso, who had been displaced from Tel Rifaat nine years ago, said: "We were told many times before, 'You will return to your homes.' Thank God, the PKK was expelled from the district and we returned to our homes."

Kapso, who had to leave his house due to attacks years ago, added: "I am very happy to return to our home. We will repair our house and settle down."

- OPERATION DAWN OF FREEDOM

Operation Dawn of Freedom began after armed opposition groups launched an offensive against the city of Aleppo on Nov. 27.

In response, Syrian regime forces allied with the PKK/YPG and ceded certain areas to the terrorist group.

The PKK/YPG, bolstered by additional forces from eastern Syria, began fortifying these areas.

To counter the PKK/YPG's move to establish a terrorist corridor between Tel Rifaat and Manbij, the SNA initiated Operation Dawn of Freedom.

Following the siege of Tel Rifaat, the town center was liberated from terrorist control.

With full control over the town center, search and clearance operations are ongoing.

The operations are expected to continue due to the presence of numerous tunnels and heavily mined areas.

PKK/YPG terrorists, forced to retreat from the center, fled to Fafin on the southern edge of Tel Rifaat.









