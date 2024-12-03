Over 500 digital rights violations against Palestinian content recorded in November: Report

Sada Social, an organization dedicated to documenting digital rights violations against Palestinian content online, reported over 500 violations in November.

The organization documented extensive digital suppression across multiple platforms in its monthly report.

Meta platforms accounted for 57% of the violations, followed by TikTok at 23%, YouTube at 13% and X at 7%.

Additionally, 30 WhatsApp accounts belonging to Palestinians were removed, including two news groups.

These actions deepen "digital policies that suppress Palestinian voices and limit their reach to audiences," the organization said.

It also noted that a persistent "digital blackout" continued in northern Gaza, "severely hindering residents' ability to communicate."

The internet outage impeded locals' ability to report ongoing events and humanitarian conditions, it added.

Sada Social called on digital platforms to address inciting content and urged stakeholders to implement measures to curb policies that "exacerbate" humanitarian and political crises.

Israel has launched a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas in October last year, killing more than 44,400 people, most of them women and children, and injuring over 105,000.

On Nov. 21, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its deadly war on Gaza.





