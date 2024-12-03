5 more Palestinians killed in Gaza as Israeli forces' unabated onslaught continues

At least five more Palestinians were killed as Israeli forces continued their onslaught on the Gaza Strip on Tuesday.

Witnesses reported to Anadolu that an Israeli drone targeted a group of people in Beit Lahia town, northern Gaza, resulting in the deaths of three Palestinians and the injuries of several others.

The witnesses added that the Palestinians were on their way home to see the destruction following the previous Israeli airstrikes.

Sounds of explosions were also heard as Israeli forces continued to destroy and detonate more Palestinian homes in northern Gaza, the witnesses also said.

In Gaza City, a medical source told Anadolu that a Palestinian woman died from wounds she sustained in a previous Israeli attack on a school sheltering displaced people in the western part of the city.

Separately, a Palestinian was killed and two others were injured in an Israeli airstrike on the town of Al-Nasr in northeastern Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, according to a medical source.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army blew up several buildings in the al-Jneinah neighborhood of the eastern Rafah city, as well as targeted some other areas with artillery shells.

The Israeli army also fired artillery shells in central Gaza, particularly in the northwestern areas of the Nuseirat refugee camp.

Since launching its genocidal war on Gaza following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas in October last year, Israel has killed over 44,400 Palestinians, most of them women and children, and injured more than 105,000, according to official figures.

The second year of the genocide in Gaza has drawn widespread international condemnation, noting that starvation tactics and blocking humanitarian aid deliveries amount to deliberate attempts to destroy an entire population.

On Nov. 21, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for its actions in Gaza, which have drawn mounting international condemnation.























