Qatari, Iranian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional issues

The leaders of Qatar and Iran held talks on Monday to discuss bilateral ties and regional and international developments.

Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received a phone call from Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian during which they exchanged views on regional and international issues as well as bilateral relations, the Qatari state news agency QNA reported.

The Iranian state news agency IRNA said Perzeshkian warned that the spread of insecurity and terrorism in the region doesn't serve the interests of any country in the region.

Pezeshkian hailed Qatari efforts to mediate solutions to regional crises, especially Gaza, and voiced hope to achieving peace in the region.

Regional tension has escalated due to Israel's genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, which has killed nearly 44,500 people, mostly women and children, since a Hamas attack last October.

The second year of the genocide in Gaza has drawn growing international condemnation, with officials and institutions labeling the attacks and blocking of aid deliveries as a deliberate attempt to destroy a population.

On Nov. 21, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its deadly war on Gaza.



















