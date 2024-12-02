Israeli attacks kill 37 more Gazans as death toll nears 44,500

Two Palestinian women react near the rubble of a destroyed building after an Israeli airstrike, in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, 23 November 2024. (File Photo)

At least 37 more Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip, pushing up the overall death toll since last year to 44,466, the Health Ministry in the enclave said on Monday.

A ministry statement added that some 105,358 others were injured in the ongoing assault.

"Israeli forces killed 37 people and injured 108 others in four massacres of families in the last 24 hours," the ministry said.

"Many people are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them," it added.

The Israeli army has continued a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip since a Hamas attack last year, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

International recognition of the genocide in Gaza has grown in the second year of the deadly Israeli war, as organizations and leaders have labeled the events as a deliberate attempt to destroy a population.

On Nov. 21, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its brutal war on Gaza.