Israeli army opens fire toward homes in Naqoura town despite cease-fire

The Israeli army on Monday morning opened fire toward the town of Naqoura in southern Lebanon, the latest violation of the cease-fire that entered into force last week.

The official Lebanese news agency NNA said the Israeli army opened bursts of machine-gun fire.

According to an Anadolu count, the Israeli army committed 11 violations on Sunday by targeting southern Lebanese towns, bringing the total violations since the Nov. 27 cease-fire to 73.

The violations include the destruction of homes, artillery shelling, warplane overflights over Lebanese territory, gunfire, incursions, and the bulldozing of roads and agricultural lands.

The cease-fire agreement between Israel and Lebanon halted cross-border warfare between Israeli forces and Hezbollah since the Gaza war.

Under the terms of the truce, Israel will withdraw its forces south of the Blue Line de facto border in a phased manner, while the Lebanese army will deploy its forces in southern Lebanon within 60 days.

More than 3,960 people were killed and more than 16,500 injured in Israeli attacks in Lebanon since last October, according to Lebanese health authorities.



















