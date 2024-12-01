World Central Kitchen halts Gaza operations after airstrike kills 3 staff

The U.S.-based NGO World Central Kitchen (WCK) suspended its aid operations in the Gaza Strip after three of its staff members were killed in an Israeli airstrike. In a written statement, World Central Kitchen expressed deep sorrow, saying, "We regret to announce that a vehicle carrying our colleagues in Gaza was targeted by an Israeli airstrike. Our hearts are with our colleagues and their families during this incredibly difficult time."

Regarding claims by the Israeli military that one of the individuals in the vehicle was involved in the October 7, 2023 attacks, WCK stated that it had no information about the alleged connections of the individuals in the vehicle.

The statement concluded, "Due to this tragic incident, we are temporarily suspending our operations in Gaza."

OVER 200 HUMANITARIAN WORKERS KILLED SINCE OCTOBER 7

The Israeli military had targeted a moving vehicle on Salahaddin Street in the Khan Yunis area of Gaza Strip. Three Palestinian staff members of World Central Kitchen were killed in the attack.

Witnesses reported significant damage to the surrounding area due to the Israeli bombardment, and two people passing by were also killed in the explosion.

Yasmina Guerda, a coordinator with the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), stated that over 200 humanitarian workers have been killed in Gaza since October 7, 2023.

DEATH TOLL IN GAZA RISES TO 44,382

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza provided an update on the ongoing Israeli assaults, now in their 421st day. According to the ministry, in the last 24 hours, Israeli forces conducted "four massacres" in various parts of the Gaza Strip, killing 19 people and injuring 72.

Since October 7, 2023, the total number of deaths in Gaza has reached 44,382, with 105,142 injured. The statement also emphasized that many bodies remain trapped under rubble or along roadsides, but Israeli forces have prevented health teams and civil defense workers from reaching the deceased.