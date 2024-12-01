Syrian National Army reaches center of Tel Rifaat

The Syrian National Army (SNA) reached the town square of the Tel Rifaat district center as part of Operation Dawn of Freedom launched against the terrorist organization PKK/YPG, while clashes with terrorists continue in the outskirts.

SNA forces, which continue clashes with terrorists nesting in Tel Rifaat on the northwestern, northeastern, eastern, and southern front lines of the town, entered from Deir Jamal in the west of Tel Rifaat and reached the square in the town center.

Clashes continue sporadically in the outskirts of Tel Rifaat.

Meanwhile, mines planted by the terrorist organization were detected in Tel Rifaat and its surrounding settlements.

- Operation Dawn of Freedom

The SNA launched Operation Dawn of Freedom in response to the PKK/YPG's plans to establish a terrorist corridor between Tel Rifaat and northeastern Syria.

Following the start of operations by anti-regime armed groups against Aleppo, Syrian regime forces lost control of large areas in a short period.

In response, they sought support from the PKK/YPG, allowing the terrorist group to gain territory.

The Syrian regime began handing over control of areas to the east of the Euphrates to PKK/YPG terrorists.

As a result, many PKK/YPG terrorists from the region moved to the Aleppo area, and heavy weapons belonging to the group were deployed there.

In response to PKK/YPG's plan to establish a terrorist corridor between Tel Rifaat and northeastern Syria, the SNA swiftly entered the field and launched Operation Dawn of Freedom.







