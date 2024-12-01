Lebanese media reports massive explosion in southern Lebanon amid Israeli violations of cease-fire

Lebanese media reported a massive explosion in the town of Khiam in southern Lebanon on Sunday, citing a new Israeli violation of a cease-fire deal with Beirut.

The state news agency NNA attributed the explosion to the demolition of some homes and buildings by Israeli forces in the town.

Explosions were also heard on the outskirts of the Yaroun and Maroun areas in the Tyre district in southern Lebanon.

No further details were provided.

Lebanese media has reported over 60 Israeli violations of the cease-fire deal between Lebanon and Israel since Nov. 27.

The agreement between Tel Aviv and Beirut ended over 14 months of fighting between the Israeli army and the Lebanese Hezbollah group since the start of the Gaza war last October.

Under the terms of the cease-fire, Israel will withdraw its forces south of the Blue Line de facto border in a phased manner while the Lebanese army deploys its forces in southern Lebanon within a period that does not exceed 60 days.

The implementation of the agreement will be overseen by the US and France, but details on enforcement mechanisms remain unclear.

More than 3,960 people have been killed and over 16,500 injured in Israeli attacks in Lebanon, with over 1 million displaced since October last year, according to Lebanese health authorities.









