Israeli soldier killed, 2 others seriously injured in Gaza clashes

One more Israeli soldier was killed and two others were seriously injured during battles in the Gaza Strip, the military said Saturday.

The army stated in a press release that Sgt. Zamir Burke, 20, was killed in a battle in northern Gaza, adding that another soldier was seriously injured in the same battle.

In another incident, the military confirmed that a soldier was seriously injured during a clash with Palestinian fighters in southern Gaza.

The army further mentioned that a soldier was "seriously wounded during an operational military activity in the north of the country (on the Lebanese border)," without providing further details.

With the death of the soldier in northern Gaza, the death toll of Israeli troops since the beginning of its genocidal war on Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023, has reached 807, according to army data.

According to the same data, 5,442 Israeli officers and soldiers have been injured since the start of the war, including 796 with serious injuries.

Israel has launched a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip since October last year, killing nearly 44,400 people, most of them women and children, and injuring over 105,100.

The second year of the genocide in Gaza has drawn growing international condemnation, with officials and institutions labeling the attacks and blocking of aid deliveries as a deliberate attempt to destroy a population.

On Nov. 21, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

