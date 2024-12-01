Israeli attacks kill nearly 100 Gazans in last 24 hours, civil defense says

Israeli attacks killed nearly 100 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip in the last 24 hours, the Civil Defense Agency said on Sunday.

"Israeli massacres claimed nearly 100 lives in the last 24 hours in Gaza," spokesman Mahmoud Basal said.

He said one of the deadliest attacks targeted an inhabited house in Tel Zaatar in the northern town of Jabalia on Saturday, leaving over 40 people dead.

"The Civil Defense Service is still forcibly disabled in northern Gaza due to Israeli attacks with thousands of people without humanitarian and medical care," the spokesman said.

Since Oct. 5, Israel has launched a large-scale ground operation in northern Gaza to allegedly prevent Palestinian resistance group Hamas from regrouping.

Palestinians, however, accuse Israel of seeking to occupy the area and forcibly displace its residents.

More than 2,300 people have since been killed in the onslaught, according to Palestinian health authorities.

Israel has launched a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip following a Hamas attack last October, killing nearly 44,400 people, most of them women and children, and injuring over 105,000.

On Nov. 21, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its deadly war on Gaza.



