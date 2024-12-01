Child dies from shortage of oxygen, medical supplies in northern Gaza

A Palestinian child died Saturday because of a lack of oxygen and medical supplies amid a siege and an Israeli genocide in the northern Gaza Strip, according to the Al-Awda Hospital.

"A 10-year-old Palestinian child has died after his health condition deteriorated due to the shortage of oxygen and medical supplies at the hospital in the northern part of the strip," it said in a statement.

The UN agency for Palestine refugees (UNRWA) said Thursday that Israel blocked the delivery of humanitarian aid to the besieged northern Gaza Strip.

UNRWA confirmed that the UN made 91 attempts to deliver aid to northern Gaza between Oct. 6 and Nov. 25.

It said Israel obstructed 82 attempts and completely prevented the other nine from entering.

Israel has launched a genocidal war on Gaza following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, in October 2023, killing nearly 44,400 victims, most of them women and children, and injuring more than 105,100.

The second year of the genocide in Gaza has drawn growing international condemnation, with officials and institutions labeling the attacks and blocking of aid deliveries as a deliberate attempt to destroy a population.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants Nov. 21 for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defense chief Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its deadly war on Gaza.























