Lebanese, Iranian parliament speakers discuss developments in Lebanon

A man stands on the ruins of his house destroyed in an Israeli strike, after the ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, in Tyre, southern Lebanon November 30, 2024. (REUTERS Photo)

The Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf discussed the developments in Lebanon on Saturday, following Wednesday's cease-fire between Israel and Lebanon.

Lebanon's National News Agency reported that "Berri received a phone call from Ghalibaf, during which they discussed the current developments in Lebanon and the region," without providing further details.

The ongoing Israel-Lebanon cease-fire began Wednesday, ending over 14 months of fighting between the Israeli army and the Lebanese group Hezbollah.

Under the cease-fire terms, Israel is to withdraw its forces south of the Blue Line, the de facto border, in a phased manner, while the Lebanese army is tasked with deploying its forces in southern Lebanon within 60 days.

The conflict has taken a heavy toll, with more than 3,960 people killed, over 16,500 injured, and more than 1 million displaced in Israeli attacks on Lebanon since October last year, according to Lebanese health authorities.



















