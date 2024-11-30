Lebanese, Iranian parliament speakers discuss developments in Lebanon

The Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf discussed the developments in Lebanon on Saturday, following Wednesday's cease-fire between Israel and Lebanon.
Lebanon's National News Agency reported that "Berri received a phone call from Ghalibaf, during which they discussed the current developments in Lebanon and the region," without providing further details.
The ongoing Israel-Lebanon cease-fire began Wednesday, ending over 14 months of fighting between the Israeli army and the Lebanese group Hezbollah.
Under the cease-fire terms, Israel is to withdraw its forces south of the Blue Line, the de facto border, in a phased manner, while the Lebanese army is tasked with deploying its forces in southern Lebanon within 60 days.
The conflict has taken a heavy toll, with more than 3,960 people killed, over 16,500 injured, and more than 1 million displaced in Israeli attacks on Lebanon since October last year, according to Lebanese health authorities.