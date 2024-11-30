Anti-regime armed groups reach central Aleppo, advance into inner neighborhoods

Armed opposition groups fighting against the forces of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad advanced into central Aleppo late Friday.

According to local sources, opposition forces had entered Aleppo's city center around midday and by evening had pushed further into inner neighborhoods.

The fighters reportedly reached Sadallah al-Jabiri Square, a central landmark in Aleppo, gaining control of 400 square kilometers (154 square miles) of territory in the process.

The groups also made advances in Idlib province, entering the strategically vital town of Saraqib, which holds importance for supply routes and regional control.



















