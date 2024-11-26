Israeli airstrikes target Syrian bridges near Lebanon border: State media

Israeli airstrikes targeted three bridges and a border crossing in the Al Qusayr area of Homs province, near the Lebanese border, Syrian state news agency SANA reported on Monday.

"Israeli aggression occurred around 9.00 p.m. (1800GMT) and targeted key crossing points previously hit on the Syrian-Lebanese border," the agency cited an unnamed military source as saying.

The military official added that the Israeli aggression "resulted in two civilian injuries and material damages."

SANA's correspondent in the region reported that the al-Jobania, Arjoun, and al-Daf bridges, as well as the al-Nazariya border gate, were damaged in the Israeli attack.

There was no immediate Israeli comment on the report as of 7.30 p.m. GMT.

Israel, which rarely comments on military operations, has conducted airstrikes in Syria since 2011, with its focus on Iranian and Syrian forces and Hezbollah group targets.

The latest airstrikes highlight continuing regional tensions amid Israel's military offensives in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.

Israel has continued a deadly offensive on Gaza since a Hamas attack last year, killing over 44,230 people, mostly women and children, and injuring over 104,600.

The conflict has spread to Lebanon, with Israel launching deadly strikes across the country in an escalation from a year of cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah since the start of the Gaza war.











