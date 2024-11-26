Israeli airstrike on Gaza kills 7 Palestinians, including women, children

At least seven Palestinians, including women and children, were killed, and others injured Tuesday in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a house in the al-Zaytoun neighborhood in southern Gaza City.

A medical source told Anadolu that seven bodies were taken to hospitals after the attack.

The strike destroyed a house belonging to the Abu Diya family, causing extensive damage to nearby homes, witnesses reported.

They confirmed that several residents of the targeted home were killed, while others sustained varying degrees of injuries, though the exact number of casualties remains unclear.

Israel has launched a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip following an attack last year by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas. The ensuing response by Israel has killed more than 44,250 victims, most of them women and children, and injured north of 104,700.

The second year of genocide in Gaza has drawn growing international condemnation, with officials and institutions labeling the attacks and blocking of aid deliveries as a deliberate attempt to destroy a population.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants last week for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former defense chief Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its brutal onslaught against Gaza.





