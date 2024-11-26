Hezbollah attacks damage thousands of buildings in northern Israel: Report

Thousands of buildings have been damaged in Hezbollah attacks in northern Israel since October last year, Israeli media reported on Tuesday.

"Hezbollah attacks destroyed and damaged 8,834 buildings, 7,029 vehicles, and 343 agricultural sites," Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported, adding that almost no building requires renovation and reconstruction.

The newspaper, citing the Israel Tax Authority, said 140 million shekels ($38.4 million) have so far been paid in damages.

"But there are many injuries in the north that have not yet been reported, because residents are being evacuated or because the injuries are in areas that can't be accessed according to military orders," it added.

"In addition, there are many unpaid injuries because contractors can't come in to rehabilitate the damage, and compensation is generally given for the actual restoration," the daily said.

According to the newspaper, the hardest-hit settlements by Hezbollah attacks in northern Israel are Menara, Shtula, Kiryat Shmona, Zar'it and Nahariya.

The daily said an expected cease-fire deal with Lebanon will allow tens of thousands of Israeli settlers to return to 42 settlements from where they were evacuated in northern Israel due to Hezbollah attacks.

The Israeli Cabinet is set to convene on Tuesday to vote on a US-backed cease-fire proposal with Lebanon.

Israeli media reported early Monday that a cease-fire deal is expected to be announced between Israel and Hezbollah within two days.

Lebanese parliamentarian Qassem Hashem also said on Monday that a cease-fire agreement between Hezbollah and Israel is nearing completion and could be declared within the next 36 hours if negotiations proceed smoothly.

"The atmosphere is positive, and cease-fire discussions have reached an advanced stage. It's only a matter of hours before an agreement is finalized and announced if progress continues as expected," Hashem told Anadolu.

Israel has escalated its airstrikes in Lebanon against what it claims are Hezbollah targets as part of year-long warfare against the Lebanese group since the start of the Gaza war last year.

More than 3,760 people have been killed in Israeli attacks in Lebanon, with nearly 15,700 injured and over a million displaced since last October, according to Lebanese health authorities.

