Iran denies involvement in death of Israeli rabbi in UAE

Iran has categorically denied its involvement in the killing of an Israeli rabbi in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Israel said Sunday that Rabbi Zvi Kogan, an Israeli-Moldovan dual national, was found dead, days after he went missing in the Gulf country with Israeli media claiming that Tehran was behind his killing.

In a statement on Monday, the Iranian Embassy in Abu Dhabi said it categorically rejects allegations about Iran's involvement in Kogan's death.

The UAE Interior Ministry said that three suspects were arrested over Kogan's death.

A ministry statement said that full details of the incident will be disclosed upon the conclusion of the investigations.

Following the rabbi's death, Israel's National Security Council renewed its warning for Israeli citizens to only travel to the UAE for "essential reasons."

Kogan was an envoy of the Orthodox Jewish organization Chabad in the UAE since it normalized its relations with Israel under a US-sponsored agreement in late 2020.









