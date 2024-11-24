1 Israeli injured in rocket barrage from Lebanon amid escalation

An Israeli was injured in a new rocket barrage from Lebanon on Sunday as escalation continues to rise between Israel and Hezbollah, Israeli media said.

A military statement said that 30 rockets were fired from Lebanese territory into the Galilee region in northern Israel, triggering air-raid sirens in the area.

The army said some of the rockets were intercepted while others impacted open areas.

Israel Hayom newspaper said a rocket hit a factory in Ma'alot Tarshiha in Western Galilee, causing damage. A woman also sustained light injuries from rocket shrapnel in the area.

The Lebanese group Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it targeted Ma'alot Tarshiha with a barrage of rockets.

Israel has engaged in cross-border warfare with Lebanon, launching an air campaign in late September against what it claims are Hezbollah targets.

More than 3,600 victims have been killed by Israeli attacks in Lebanon, with more than 15,300 injured and over 1 million displaced since last October, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Tel Aviv expanded the conflict by launching a ground assault into southern Lebanon on Oct. 1.