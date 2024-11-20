Israeli airstrikes kill at least 13 in southern Lebanon

At least 13 people were killed in overnight airstrikes staged by the Israeli army in southern Lebanon, local media said on Wednesday.

Fighter jets struck a home in Maarakeh town, killing two people, the state news agency NNA reported.

Two airstrikes in Kfar Melki and Zefta towns left at least four people dead, the broadcaster said.

Three more people lost their lives in another attack in Ain Qana and four others in the village of Habbouch, the news agency said.

Airstrikes and artillery shelling were also reported in Dibbine, Kafr Rumman Rihan, Shebaa, Ghandouriyeh, and Kafr Tebnit, but no information was yet available about injuries.

NNA said that the Israeli army was trying to advance into Kafrchouba hills in southern Lebanon amid fierce clashes with Hezbollah fighters.

The Israeli attacks came a day after Hezbollah carried out at least 34 attacks against Israeli targets in southern Lebanon and northern Israel.

The escalation occurred as US envoy Amos Hochstein held talks with Lebanese officials in Beirut on Tuesday to reach a cease-fire deal between Israel and Lebanon.

Hochstein said following his talks with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri on Tuesday that a cease-fire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah to end the conflict was "within our grasp."

Hochstein is also expected to travel to Israel on Wednesday.

The US, Israel's main ally, is mediating between Tel Aviv and Beirut to reach a cease-fire deal to end more than a year of attacks between Hezbollah and Israel.

Israel has engaged in cross-border warfare with Lebanon, launching an air campaign in late September against what it claims are Hezbollah targets.

More than 3,500 people have been killed by Israeli attacks in Lebanon, with nearly 15,000 injured and more than a million displaced since last October, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Tel Aviv expanded the conflict by launching a ground assault into southern Lebanon on Oct. 1 this year.









