Lebanon suspends classes in capital, surrounding regions after Israeli airstrikes

People gather to check the damage following an explosion in Mar Elias Street, Beirut, Lebanon, 17 November 2024. (EPA Photo)

Lebanon has suspended in-person classes at schools in Beirut and surrounding areas after Israeli airstrikes hit the center of the capital, Minister of Education Abbas Halabi announced Sunday.

Schools and higher educational institutions will be closed Monday and Tuesday in Beirut and Chouf, northern Metn, Baabda and Aley and online learning adopted.

The decision came following two Israeli airstrikes targeting buildings in the capital -- one in the Ras Al-Nabaa area and the other in the Mar Elias area.

At least two people were killed and 13 injured in the strike in Mar Elias while one person was killed and three injured in the strike in Ras Al-Nabaa, said the Lebanese Ministry of Health.

Israel launched an air campaign in Lebanon against what it claims are targets of the Hezbollah group in late September, in an escalation from a year of cross-border warfare over Israel's ongoing war on the Gaza Strip.

More than 3,400 people have been killed, over 14,600 injured and more than 1 million displaced by Israeli attacks since last October, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Despite international warnings that the Middle East region is on the brink of a regional war, Israel expanded the conflict by launching a ground assault into southern Lebanon on Oct. 1 this year.





















