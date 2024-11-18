Large Gaza food convoy violently looted: UNRWA

 Contact Us
Published November 18,2024
A convoy of 109 trucks was violently looted on Nov. 16 after crossing into Gaza, resulting in the loss of 98 trucks, a UNRWA aid official told Reuters on Monday.

The convoy carrying food provided by U.N. agencies UNRWA and the World Food Programme was instructed by Israel to depart at short notice via an unfamiliar route from Kerem Shalom crossing, Louise Wateridge, UNRWA Senior Emergency Officer told Reuters.

"This incident highlights the severity of access challenges of bringing aid into southern and central Gaza," she said.